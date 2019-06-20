Clear

New ambulance building

Today is the official ribbon cutting.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for New ambulance building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mayo clinic's ambulance service may have opened the doors to their new building earlier this year.. but kimt news 3's maleeha kamal was there today á as they celebrated the needed facility with an official ribbon cutting.xxx on the scene look live: i got to take a tour and let me just tell you this building is 75,000 sq feet, it has four drive through bays and one educational board room. as austin grows á so does the need for more medical services. this building will make it so first responders can answer an increasing call volume... but it will also serve as a command center for large scale emergency events á like natural disasters. but most importantly.. the building is home to an alwaysá important service. "ambulance transport is such a need in the community and its something that will never go away so i think its important for them to have the state of the art facility.which is what they have now." look live; the building cost a little over ' the previous building was donated to the port authority. /// it's not always easy for some people to part with their possessions...
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
