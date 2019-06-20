Speech to Text for Learning about hoarding

you may have heard about or seen the tv show hoarders. well today case workers from across iowa took part in training on seeing the signs and what to do about hoarding. compulsive hoarding was officially classified as a mental disorder in 2013. but how do you try to get help for someone who suffers with it? an expert from the a & e show "hoarders" shared what he and his team do with case workers. it's the persistent difficulty to throw things away because of a perceived need to hold onto them. hoarding. and it's something found across the country and iowa is not immune. jennifer golle is a long term care ombudsman with the state and primarily works with the elderly. "we'll deal with folks who use their home as a storage unit, that it's completely full of stuff that they've hoarded." when she was a case manager she witnessed some very extreme cases. "myself and another guy actually cleaned out a lady who had mental health her apartment, it was just a few feet high of junk, garbage, it was casey's cups, it was empty bottles, papers, newspapers." at today's training golle got the chance to learn about the mental aspects of why people hoard and how to dig deep and get at the root of it. "what i have found is that it's the most resistive personality type or issue to get somebody to agree to get help or to change." cory chalmers is one of the hosts of the tv show hoarders and has worked in cleaning houses for 24 years with his company steri-clean. he's educating attendees on why people do it and different types of behaviors. "the biggest two reasons people hoard are depression and post trauma. the goal here is to educate people on what to look for in their hoarding clients so we can reverse that moving forward." however until recently chalmers says it was something people didn't openly talk about. "when the show came out, people realize how many hoarders there were, so now that people are able to talk about it, we can explore resources, educate people like we're doing today on how to truly help people other than just cleaning their house, cuz we know they're going to right back to it if that's all we focus on." if you know someone that is a hoarder chalmers advises to reach out for help. "most of the clients that we help we put in a 4-step process for after care, and if they follow those 4, they can completely reverse the one local resource someone can turn to is if a client is over the age of 60 elderbridge is another resource. chalmers says hoarding affects about 5 percent of people in the u.s.