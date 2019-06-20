Speech to Text for Golf cart ordinance

the cerro gordo county board of supervisors is considering an ordinance that would allow people to legally drive golf carts on unincorporate d county roads. the current law says golf carts can only be driven from your home to a golf course and back again. now clear lake allows golf carts to be driven on roads in the city.... but some residents want to be able to use theirs on nearby roads not in city quite frankly i think people are probably using them right now and so we just want to be proactive and make sure that they take the necessary steps to be safe. next tuesday á the supervisors plan on discussing the issue further and set an exact date for a public hearing on the ordinance.