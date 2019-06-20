Clear

Golf cart ordinance

You might be able to take your cart outside of city limits.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Golf cart ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

22. /// the cerro gordo county board of supervisors is considering an ordinance that would allow people to legally drive golf carts on unincorporate d county roads. the current law says golf carts can only be driven from your home to a golf course and back again. now clear lake allows golf carts to be driven on roads in the city.... but some residents want to be able to use theirs on nearby roads not in city quite frankly i think people are probably using them right now and so we just want to be proactive and make sure that they take the necessary steps to be safe. next tuesday á the supervisors plan on discussing the issue further and set an exact date for a public hearing on the ordinance./// mayo clinic's ambulance service may have opened
