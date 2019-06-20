Speech to Text for Mental Health Resources for Students

continuing coverage of the rochester public schools funding... we recently told you the district passed next school year's budget... and now we're taking a closer look at how that money will offer more mental health support for kids. the district is now adding 9 elementary school counslers... as well as 5 social workers and 3 student specialists to help kids get through tough times. sean kinsella (kenásellála) is the executive director for the national alliance on mental illness in southeast minnesota. he tells káiámát having mental health resources within the school can do a lot of good for kids in we need more mental health and going into the school systems is to reach youth who might be experiencing those needs. the district is also working with students to deal with emotional stress through a new program within the elementary schools.///