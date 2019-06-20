Clear

Mental Health Resources for Students

We're finding out what staffing is being added at Rochester Public Schools to help kids with mental health issues

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Mental Health Resources for Students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage of the rochester public schools funding... we recently told you the district passed next school year's budget... and now we're taking a closer look at how that money will offer more mental health support for kids. the district is now adding 9 elementary school counslers... as well as 5 social workers and 3 student specialists to help kids get through tough times. sean kinsella (kenásellála) is the executive director for the national alliance on mental illness in southeast minnesota. he tells káiámát having mental health resources within the school can do a lot of good for kids in we need more mental health and going into the school systems is to reach youth who might be experiencing those needs. the district is also working with students to deal with emotional stress through a new program within the elementary schools.///
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather shuts down Thursdays Downtown

Image

New ambulance building

Image

Learning about hoarding

Image

Golf cart ordinance

Image

Mental Health Resources for Students

Image

College Tuition Hikes Possible

Image

New Gym for Osage School District

Image

Hotel Proposal Looking for Tax Abatement

Image

Phase 3 of Sewer Project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Watch for severe storms the next two days

Community Events