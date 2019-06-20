Speech to Text for College Tuition Hikes Possible

watch./// the cost of higher education in minnesota is rising. the minnesota state college system board of trustees voted to allow colleges and universities to increase tuition up to threeá percent... starting (this fall. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us ... jeremiah you spoke to students... are they concerned? katie... absolutely... some students are incredibly worried about the increase and how it will impact them. rochester community and technical college's spokesperson tells me á this is the first tutiion hike since 20á13. nat: i can't afford to pay more money vo:college student nuro mohamud (maá haámood) is a busy ááá full time student at rácátác studying social work. sot: i've seen a lot of kids go through a lot so i'm doing child protection. vo:starting this fall á it'll cost extra to finish her degree. rácátác is one of 37 universities and colleges across the state increasing its tuition... something mohamood tells me she can't afford. sot: right now i'm paying for full time credits and i think it would not be helpful. vo:the state college system voted to allow schools to increase tuition up to threeápercent. it's not mandated though á meaning it's up to each individual academic institution to decide what the increase will be. rácátác's executive director of communication s nate stoltman á tells me this is the first increase since 2013... to keep up with inflation. sot: we're seeing personal cost increase, we're seeing benefit cost increase so we have to do much more with less. vo: to break it down... students not receiving financial aid... will see an increase of over 140á dollars for the upcoming school year... or about 12 bucks a month. student tyler eldrigge á says he isn't too concerned. sot: cost doesn't mean anything to me if im getting a higher education for a better job you knkow it'll rácátác tells me they're hopeful most of their students will not feel the impact á thanks to grants and scholarships helping to foot the bill. thank you jeremiah. coming up on ká iámát news three at six we're taking a closer look at declining enrollment at area colleges and