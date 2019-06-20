Speech to Text for Hotel Proposal Looking for Tax Abatement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue our coverage of a proposal to build a new hotel in austin. the mower county board of commissioners has voted (against a tax abatement for the grandstay hotel project. but the developer says á that's just a minor set back á and the plans will continue. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out how local business owners feel about the possibility of a new hotel coming to town.xxx sarah white is the owner the tendermaid sandwich shop á which has been around for decas this open space... and over the years there's been talks about filling that space. "so what we have been told some condos, um another hotel chain maybe a little retail. lthough she enjoys the green spaceá she says it's a little bit of an eyeshore. so when she heard about plans to build a grandstay hotel in this lot she was immediately on board. "for us we know that our customer base will increase." the hotel would be 4 stories with 56 units. developer craig hoium says this project fills the need for lodging in downtown austin. but not everyone is on board. james benson's owns the farmers insurance right next to the proposed site. he isn't to thrilled because he says the hotel would be a little to close to his building. "i' don't even know if i will be able to open up my windows." and while this has been a hot topic issue for business owners in the area... there is another roadblock... funding. the projected property tax would cost developers 98á thousand dollars a year. the mower county board of commissioners voted against an abatement tax for the project. but the developer says they are going to look for other avenues to for the funds. news that's stirring up mixed feelings in the local business community. "you know i'm looking forward to a solid plan." " on the surface its great. im just not thrilled that they want to build right the developers say they plan on meeting with the austin school district in july in hopes of getting that tax abatement./// hundreds of