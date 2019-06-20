Clear

Phase 3 of Sewer Project

Civic Center Parking Ramp is now reopened but lanes of traffic in the area are shutting down

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

on a downtown rochester project means more parking spots are opening up while some lanes of traffic will be shutting down. the changes roll out today. kimt news three's raquel hellman joins us live now to explain á raquel? xxx katie, i'm at the civic center parking ramp which is now open to traffic. it's been closed off for nearly 2 months as crews worked on a sewer project on 1st avenue southeast. now the sewer improvement project is moving into phase three. that means 1st avenue southeast will be completely closed from the entrance of the civic center ramp to 2nd street southeast. that's marked red on the map you see. 2nd street southeast will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction for a stretch... and so will 3rd avenue southeast. those are marked in blue. rochester public transit riders will want to check online for how their stops will be impacted. we will have a link on kimt dot com with this story under local news. live in rochester á raquel hellman á kimt thank you raquel. the civic center parking ramp was initially scheduled to reopen on june 1st... but rainfall and minnesota department of transportatio n road restrictions delayed the sewer project.///
