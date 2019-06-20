Clear

Tracking Thick AM Fog & Severe Weather

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 7:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

will begin similarly to yesterday with little wind and the potential for fog development along and south of iá90. drier weather will dominate for the majority of the day, despite some cloud cover, before showers move in for the afternoon and evening. showers will be spotty at best, with a few flashes of lightning possible, but the main event is still to come. friday will begin on the calmer side under mostly cloudy skies with winds ramping up from the southeast. showers and thunderstorm s will be likely during the pm hours, especially late coming into saturday as more unstable air pushes in from the south. severe development is possible during this time and all through saturday. today: patchy am fog/partly sunny highs: middle 70s winds: ese 5á10 tonight: spotty showers/mostl y cloudy lows: near 60 winds: ese 5á10 friday: mostly cloudy/breezy/
