Speech to Text for Moffitt benefits from penalty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

princeton rays. there's been controversy in the nascar circuit after ross chastain failed postá race inspection at iowa speedway because the truck simply sat too low. today á the decision was upheld á meaning nascar overturned a victory for the first time in 60 years. iowa native brett moffitt is the new winner and says it wasn't the way he wanted to win the race á but it is what it is.xxx obviously this is not the way i want to win it as a racecar driver i still know i got beat on track which is frustrating. i'd still would rather take the checkered um and be the first one to it but i'll take a win anyway i can get it.