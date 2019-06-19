Clear

Moffitt benefits from penalty

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

princeton rays. there's been controversy in the nascar circuit after ross chastain failed postá race inspection at iowa speedway because the truck simply sat too low. today á the decision was upheld á meaning nascar overturned a victory for the first time in 60 years. iowa native brett moffitt is the new winner and says it wasn't the way he wanted to win the race á but it is what it is.xxx obviously this is not the way i want to win it as a racecar driver i still know i got beat on track which is frustrating. i'd still would rather take the checkered um and be the first one to it but i'll take a win anyway i can get it.
