Speech to Text for Ball makes MiLB debut

and bryce ball made his debut this afternoon with the danville braves á an advanced rookie team in virginia. ball was listed as the dáh in the cleanup spot á picking up two hit and scoring one rá bái in three at bats á helping the braves to a threeátwo victory on opening day over the