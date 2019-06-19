Speech to Text for Charles City vs. Central Springs

á but we get to bring it to you first. i'm talking about central springs taking on undefeated charles city. third inning á hannah ausenhus with the grounder down third to get a runner on á but no one would score á sendingus into the fourth á scoreless. that's where ashlyn hayft would spark the comets á placing this one over the outfield fence for her sixth homer of the year á and she'd have another in her next at bat. but check out this play á a well hit ball by samantha heyer á but kaylee fessler á ope á look what i found á what a catch. then the panthers abigayle angel with a bomb to left field for her fourth homer of the year. but the story of the day is samantha heyer sitting down 13 batters to mark her 800th strikeout in an eight to one win.xxx. it's a great honor but really to me it doesn't really mean anything because i just do what i have to for my team.