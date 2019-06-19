Clear

Charles City vs. Central Springs

Charles City vs. Central Springs

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Charles City vs. Central Springs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á but we get to bring it to you first. i'm talking about central springs taking on undefeated charles city. third inning á hannah ausenhus with the grounder down third to get a runner on á but no one would score á sendingus into the fourth á scoreless. that's where ashlyn hayft would spark the comets á placing this one over the outfield fence for her sixth homer of the year á and she'd have another in her next at bat. but check out this play á a well hit ball by samantha heyer á but kaylee fessler á ope á look what i found á what a catch. then the panthers abigayle angel with a bomb to left field for her fourth homer of the year. but the story of the day is samantha heyer sitting down 13 batters to mark her 800th strikeout in an eight to one win.xxx. it's a great honor but really to me it doesn't really mean anything because i just do what i have to for my team.
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
The threat of severe weather is coming later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Moffitt benefits from penalty

Image

Ball makes MiLB debut

Image

Charles City vs. Central Springs

Image

SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

Image

Hemp farmer charged

Image

Discussing a big expansion

Image

Developing story: Hemp farmer charged

Image

Over 20 dogs rescued in Lime Springs

Image

Mosquito spraying

Image

Residents speak out on utility increases

Community Events