SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

of the week who excells on the field and in the classroom. this week's athlete just finished up a memorable run in the state tournament. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland introduces us to our student athlete of the week.// whether it's making game saving blocks in the section championship game&. or striking out batters in the state tournament, it's been a good sophomore year of austin's teyghan hovland. the sophomore pitched a gem against hillá murray, winning the school's first state tourney game in 29 years. "this win means a lot, i was going in throwing strikes, see what they have and eventually started getting the ball down, throwing my offspeed more." hovland was the ace of the austin staff this season, allowing under two runs per game. he started off rough in the game, but allowed his team to get back in it. "he had a shaky first two innings and he just sort of settled in a little bit. threw four more innings of no hits, no walks, just really, really good." he'll only be a junior next season, and the sky is the limit. helping lead his team to a thirdáplace finish in the state tournament, it shows that packer baseball can hang with the twin city schools. "does this really put you guys on the map and showcase what you guys have? i hope so, it's really going to put us out there." if you'd like
The threat of severe weather is coming later this week
