Hemp farmer charged

new developments surrounding a hemp controversy in southern minnesota. luis hummel owns 5th sun gardens in lanesboro... an industrial hemp farm... you might remember hummel from the middle of may when we went to lanesboro for the farm's official ribbon cutting. now... hummel is being charged with two felonies á and a misdemeanor... because authorities say his product contains more of the compound that makes people high á táhác á than legally allowed. now kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us in the studio now to break down the timeline of events leading up to this point. katie á it was may 14th when the lanesboro chamber of commerce welcomed hummel's business to the community. but all the way back in march á a sheriff's deputy siezed some of hummel's products after a traffic stop. that's according to fillmore county attorney brett corson. that product was then sent in to be tested á and those results say there was more than 10 times the legal amount of táhá c in the product. just a few weeks ago á hummel got a letter from the minnesota department of agriculture á revoking his license and ordering him to destroy his crop. hummel planned to file a lawsuit against the state á saying his constitutional rights are being violated. but now á he has a whole other legal battle in front of him.xxx gordon tindall has been a good friend of luis hummel for a long time á and says he is shocked there are any charges against him. "he's a big part of the community with that mohawk haircut and those two big dogs. he's one of ours." as a supporter of hummel's... tindall wants his friend to be able to move on from this controversy. "we just want to see this get behind him, let him get back to doing what he's doing." but it doesn't look like that will be happening anytime soon... according to fillmore county attorney brett corson. "what happens now is that since mr. hummel was served with the complaint, he will have his first appearance coming up." corson says the county is more concerned about the charges á not hummel's business. "that's our focus is the criminal charges. we don't focus on his business." hummel's attorney... jason tarasek tells kimt his client is trying to meet the state standards. "luis is trying to comply with the law, this is a new area for everyone, for hemp growers, for cbd retailers, frankly for the state of minnesota and for law enforcement. we're all trying to get this right." tarasek says he does not believe the criminal justice system was designed to go after hemp farmers. "we contest the charges, i'm saying, the hummel will have his first appearance on july 8th. //// thank you isabella. tarasek tells kimt news 3 hummel plans to hire a criminal attorney who will contest the charges on his behalf./// continuing coverage