Discussing a big expansion

The project is proposed for Riceville.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the riceville community school district is planning a big expansion. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki (kruzáelánicki) is live in the mason city newsroom with all this could entail. nick? newsroom katie, limited space is one of the major contributors when it comes to this expansion... earlier tonight there was a public meeting at the school where four different proposals were given for a new athletic center. inside the school's library, architects presented their plans for the schools new activity center. two of the four proposals call for the new gym to be built on the north side of the school.. while the other two have it situated on the east side of the existing buildings. district superintenden t barb schwamann tells me some athletes are being forced to cut academic time in the classroom á to fit sports practices into their day... due to the limited gym availablity. "as a school district we have some capacity to build and we have a need, an academic need to make sure that we have facilities that meet all of our student needs academically and athletically." the district is also considering opening up the new activity center to the town, so everyone can enjoy it. "the community has waited for a long time for a facility like this, we want to make sure that we meet all the needs and make things happen." the superintenden t also said they're not raising taxes or taking out a bond to finance the construction. funding will come from the state's secure advance vision education fund, which comes from sales taxes. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// the new athletic facility is budgeted somewhere between one and a half to two million dollars. there is no specific time frame for completing the project.///
The threat of severe weather is coming later this week
