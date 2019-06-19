Speech to Text for Developing story: Hemp farmer charged

first tonight... new developments in a southern minnesota hemp farm controversy. developing story luis hummel á owner of 5th sun gardens in lanesboro á has been criminally charged. authorities say his products contain more than the legal limit of táhác... the compound in hemp that makes users high. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan sat down with hummel back in may á when the city's chamber of commerce joined other small businesses to officially wecome his business to town. and just over a week ago á hummel came to kimt news 3's studio in rochester to talk about a lawsuit he was filing against the state of minnesota in federal court á saying his constituional rights were being violated when authorities obtained and tested one of his products á and wouldn't tell him how they got it. now á hummel faces charges for selling and possessing drugs in fillmore county. kimt news 3's isabella basco is digging into the charges... and finding out what hummel's good friend thinks.xxx in the town of lanesboro á the community highly respects luis hummel and what he was trying to do for the town. and one close friend says he is surprised by the latest news. "all i can tell you is that he is a good guy and everybody here loves him." gordon tindall is the owner of this store á trouble in river city. he just saw hummel today and was surprised when he learned about the latest charges his friend is facing. "i didn't know there was anything illegal with what he was doing. i'm not sure there is yet, till we know more." in lanesboro... hummel's attorney jason tarasek says it was a processing mistake his client was trying to correct and the product that he tested was not in the market yet. hummel himself tells kimt news 3 he has no comment on the charges./// breaking news breaking