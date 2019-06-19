Speech to Text for Over 20 dogs rescued in Lime Springs

breaking news breaking this afternoon... 20 dogs are rescued from a proprety in lime springs. kimt news 3's annalise johnson brings us the latest after watching the operation unfold.xxx 20 dogs were taken from this lime springs property by the howard county sheriff's office and area rescue groups. "we received a complaint a few days ago referencing neglect on dogs." the sheriff's office and a crescoábased vet started investigating the situation yesterday á and decided most of the animals needed to go. from the barks and whines alone... nat: you can tell there were a (lot of dogs here. some were loose nat: and the rest were kept in a grain bin. howard county sheriff mike miner says this is a neglect case á but not abuse. there were simply too many dogs on the property to be properly cared for. "the vet kind of put it this way á a 5 is a dog in a medium good shape, and he thought these were a 3 or a 4 so they weren't in that bad of shape but yet they were still showing some signs of malnutrition." helping every animal rescue team á or heart is one of the groups assisting with the rescue.... and they're taking 2 puppies and a pregnant dog. they say 9 dogs are going to the coulee regional humane society and monroe county humane society á and more dogs were taken by the humane society of northeast iowa. here's an up close photo of one of the rescued ká9s. 8 dogs remain on the property but the sheriff's office tells me that 4 of them will be taken soon. there's also a cat and a horse here but the vet checked them out and says that they are okay to stay. in lime springs annalise johnson kimt news 3. the property owner promised to