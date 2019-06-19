Speech to Text for Residents speak out on utility increases

3 continues to follow rate increases coming to mason city utility users. last night á the city council unanimously approved the hikes... now ákimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki (kruzáelánicki) is finding out what city residents think.xxx last night the city council voted to increase fees on water, sewer, storm sewer, and sanitation. "none of us like to pay more, but it's just the way it is." glen hepker understands the reasons for the rate increases, but thinks they're bordering on being a little too much. "as long as the prices don't move up more than the cost of inflation, then that's just the way the world works." but not everybody is against the increase... kelli demoro says she is okay with paying a little extra each month to keep the cities utlities upátoá date. "i feel that it's a slight increase, and if it helps the city to be more effective and productive during emergencies, then it's ok." some residents i talked to off camera were concenred about how rate increases would affect their household budgets. in those utility rate increases