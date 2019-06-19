Gov. Walz Talks Mental Health

Clear
He visited Zumbro Valley Health Center in Rochester, MN

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

and lieutenant governor peggy flanagan made a stop in rochester today to talk about the recently passed state budget investment in certified community behavioral health clinics... or c-c-b-h-c's. walz mental health-natvo-1 walz mental health-natvo-3 i think each of us want to know whether its for us our family our children or society in general, having folks a place to go where they can get the help with proven results to go forward just makes good sense lowerthird2line:gov. walz in town, talks mental health rochester, mn the elected offiicals made a stop at zumbro valley health center... one of six certified community behavioral health clinics in the state. some clients shared their stories at the event... ellaborating on how the clinic has helped them. in 2016 - minnesota was chosen as one of 8 states to pilot the behavorial health facilities. walz mental health-sot-1 lowerthird2line:susie wilkie client, zumbro valley health center they help me with coping skills and show me what i can do to improve my mental health this funding will help the pilot program continue... but the governor says there is still a need to expand and get people in need off of waiting lists. first look wx with
