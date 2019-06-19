Speech to Text for Gov. Walz Talks Mental Health

and lieutenant governor peggy flanagan made a stop in rochester today to talk about the recently passed state budget investment in certified community behavioral health clinics... or c-c-b-h-c's. i think each of us want to know whether its for us our family our children or society in general, having folks a place to go where they can get the help with proven results to go forward just makes good sense the elected offiicals made a stop at zumbro valley health center... one of six certified community behavioral health clinics in the state. some clients shared their stories at the event... ellaborating on how the clinic has helped them. in 2016 - minnesota was chosen as one of 8 states to pilot the behavorial health facilities. they help me with coping skills and show me what i can do to improve my mental health this funding will help the pilot program continue... but the governor says there is still a need to expand and get people in need off of waiting lists.