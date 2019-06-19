Clear
'One Health' approach to help prepare for, prevent infectious diseases

U.S. Senator Tina Smith is introducing a new bill.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

humans and animals have to co-habitiat. you may not realize it but scientists estimate more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people are spread through animals. that's according to the cetners for disease control and prevention. a few years back we were hit with the avian flu... also known as bird flu. it's a crisis that's prompting u-s senator tina smith to introduce a bill. the proposed bill would ramp up efforts to prepare for and prevent infectious disease outbreaks. the goal is to have a "one health" approach... creating a way for the united states department of agriculture and c-d-c to work better together. that way we don't have a repeat of the bird flu with another animal. especially chronic wasting disease which is another infectious disease that affects deer and elk. we want to make sure that doesn't make the leap to humans so this one health approach would say let's study this. let's figure out what we can do to stop that kind of transmission from happening and be ready to respond if it did. senator smith says the u-s-d-a and c-d-c are already working together... this would just improve the coordination between the federal agencies studying human and animal health... as well as the environment. senator smith tells us there's no price tag yet for the proposed bill.
