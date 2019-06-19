Speech to Text for 'One Health' approach to help prepare for, prevent infectious diseases

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tsmith-intro-2 humans and animals have to co-habitiat. you may not realize it but scientists estimate more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people are spread through animals. that's according to the cetners for disease control and prevention. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us now with how one senator in our area is trying to combat that....xxx tsmith-bvo-5 tsmith-bvo-2 katie - a few years back we were hit with the avian flu... also known as bird flu. it's a crisis that's prompting u-s senator tina smith to introduce a bill. the proposed bill would ramp up efforts to prepare for and prevent infectious disease outbreaks. the goal is to have a "one health" approach... creating a way for the united states department of agriculture and c-d-c to work better together. that way we don't have a repeat of the bird flu with another animal.xxx tsmith-bsot-1 tsmith-bsot-4 especially chronic wasting disease which is another infectious disease that affects deer and elk. we want to make sure that doesn't make the leap to humans so this one health approach would say let's study this. let's figure out what we can do to stop that kind of transmission from happening and be ready to respond if it did tsmith-bsot-5 senator smith says the u-s-d-a and c-d-c are already working together... this would just improve the coordination between the federal agencies studying human and animal health... as well as the environment. / thanks calyn. senator smith tells us there's no price tag yet for the proposed bill. / lowerthird2line talent:amy