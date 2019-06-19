Speech to Text for Truth Is Scavenger Hunt hopes to reduce underage drinking

/ it's an effort to reduce underage drinking. this summer - the austin positive action coalition is teaming up with students taking a new direction for a social media campaign centered around psoitive actions. kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how it works.xxx coalition selfies-llpkg-1 coalition selfies-llpkg-9 look live: the groups have put together a scavenger hunt and the goal behind the hunt is to make sure their message is heard year around. coalition selfies-llpkg-3 the message is to keep teens away from alcohol and drugs. this is a part of the truth campaign to promote positive messages throughout town. that's because it's a problem... nationwide roughly 19 million americans ages 12 and older battle a substance use disorder. that's according to the national survey on drug use and health. but thanks to campaigns like this... 9 out of 10 middle school students in austin believe it is never a good thing for teens to smoke marijuana. julie vesvold is an 8th grader and she says peer presure can be strong at times. coalition selfies-llpkg-4 "you worry about it because sometimes the bad sticks out more than the good." coalition selfies-llpkg-5 bill spitzer is apart of apac... he says the truth campaign is successful throughout the school year... and now wants to carry it through summer. coalition selfies-llpkg-8 "we have a lot of history behind us we. we have been doing a lot of things in the community and a lot of people have probably seen our billboards and some of our posters and one of the things that we try and do is spread the positive we focus on the number of students that arent using versus the number of students that are using." coalition selfies-llpkg-6 but once summer starts it's easy for the message sometimes gets lost. so while their mission isnt new ..there summer campaign is. coalition selfies-llpkg-10 standup: "the way it works is that you find a sign take a selfie with it and hastag it truth is austin. coalition selfies-llpkg-7 there are 10 signs scattered throughout town. here are some of the pictures that have already been sent in. "it's a way to get kids to stay positive and staying active." and just another way to enjoy the summer. coalition selfies-llpkg-11 look live: at the end of thr week they pick a social media star and give them one of these prizes. reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / according to an "a-pac" survey... 98-percent of middle school students in austin don't drink alcohol monthly.