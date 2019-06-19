Speech to Text for Worth County Fair kicks off

worth co fair-vo-3 county fair season is here. the worth county fair is underway in northwood. worth co fair-vo-1 worth co fair-vo-4 here's a look at the four-h f-f-a pet show that was held this morning. dozens of kids are showing their animals - like rabbits. also at the fair today - iowa secretary of agriculture mike naig. i got the chance to talk with him about the importance of county fairs to the agriculture community - particularly young people.xxx worth co fair-sot-1 worth co fair-sot-2 it's really about learning about agriculture, coming and competing. it's great lessons for our young people to work hard, to prepare. you come and you compete, and you deal with the results. and if you didn't do as well as you thought you wanted to, you get to work harder next year and try to do better. and that's a great life lesson for those young people. i also asked secretary naig about the impact of the trade war and tariffs on local farmers. hear what he has to say about that - tonight on kimt news three at five. and if you'd like to check out the worth county fair - there's still plenty of time. it runs through june