Speech to Text for Torch Run for Special Olympics

now just two days from the opening ceremonies for the minnesota special olympics and today...and local law enforcement and athletes are helping to get the torch to those ceremonies. torch run-natvo-1 torch run-natvo-2 siren together these intermingled teams are relaying this flame of hope across the state all the way to st-paul for the games. 20-year-old chaz morris, in the hat right there, is in track and field events for the special olympics this year, and is running in the final leg of the torch run. he tells us why others should join special olympic games. xxx torch run-sot-1 torch run-sot-2 if anyone is interested and is nervous about wanting to join special olympics, i would say definitely join. it's a lot of fun. and it's not about the competitiveness, it's just about going out, having fun, and getting to meet new people. the "flame of hope" will make its way to st paul by friday evening, for the start of the summer games celebration.