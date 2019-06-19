Speech to Text for Making youth sports affordable

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the improved plan will make many kids like to play competitive sports... but from gear to participation fees to travel, the price of these programs can add up fast. there's a program in rochester that gives families another option... for their kids to play, without the hefty pricetag. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about the program, and how you can support it. tyler and arielle, the cost of a youth athletic program can differ depending on the sport... but according to a report by the chicago tribune... 60 percent of american families spend 12 hundrend to 6 thousand dollars per child to play youth sports each year. that's why local basketball coach kamau wilkins started "leadership through basketball"... a sports program where kids can play competitive sports for free. growing up, he says his parents couldn't afford all the teams he wanted to play on... and this league helps kids in the same position. wilkins says it's important for youth to have these opportunies, since they can learn so much about life while on the we're supposed to be working diligently to find resources to overcome difficulties. and to me that's what youth athletics is all about. work ethic, teamwork, sportsman ship being a steward to your community. we learn those lessons through athletics. if you want to help the program, they're actually holding a fundraiser at the italian restaurant, "casablanca" tonight. the kids will be helping the chef in the kitchen. tickets are 10 dollars and you get a meal and drink. all proceeds go to the