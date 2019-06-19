Speech to Text for local sports program helps players become community leaders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a special basketball program in rochester aims to not only help kids play competitive sports for free, but also teach them how to be leaders. kamau wilkins is the coach and founder of the program, called "leadership for basketball." it lets kids play for free while also teaching them to get involved in the community at a young age. wilkins says the team spent monday working on a community garden in rochester, and here is them meeting with the mayor and police chief. for wilkins, sports and leadership come handáiná hand... which is why it's important for him to give this opportunity to kids in need. the idea is, if we can create young leaders in our community, we can keep them here and they can grow to be our civic leaders. our mayor, council members, school board members. the leadership aspect is something we should all be learning through youth athletics. the kids will also be doing that tonight as part of a fundraiser for the team. they're holding a fundraiser at "casablanca" tonight from 4 to 8, with the players helping out in the kitchen. a 10 dollar ticket gets a meal and drink,