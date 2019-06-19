Speech to Text for "What's On Wednesdays" in St. Charles

that money thursdays downtown brings hundreds of people to rochester every week during summer... but one of it's neighboring towns is creating it's own summer festival. hillary thompson is one of the community members in saintácharles, which sits about 30 minutes out of rochester, is one of the woman who started "what's on wednesdays", or wow. every other wednesday over summer á people can come for food, live music, and shopping from local vendors. thompson says it was created so people can have some community fun... and not have to travel out of town for it. as a mom myself, i love the idea that every other wednesday in the summer i don't even have to think about what i'm going to meal plan for my kids. (8) offering something that's free, family friendly, in town, in the middle of the week, it's just a great way for people to come together. (12) "wow" in saintá charles is every other wednesday until august behind city hall. it's