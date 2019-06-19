Clear

Tracking a Sunny Start to Wednesday

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 7:08 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 7:08 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

so that is our another morning, another chance for patchy fog to encompass the area á especially south of iá90. winds remain light and moisture remains abundant with dew points close to surface temps... all of this contributes to the development of fog, so plan for another impacted morning commute. with a bit more sunshine expected this am, temps should rise relatively quickly to help burn off the am fog. temps will top off below the seasonal norm again but we'll be staying dry. thursday afternoon welcomes back rain chances with severe storms possible friday as more moisture and warmer air scoots our way. saturday also features the chance for severe development and will need to be monitored. today: am fog/partly sunny highs: middle 70s winds: ne 3á8 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/overnig ht fog lows: middle 50s winds: ne 3á8 mph thursday: am fog/partly sunny/afterno on showers
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking Our Next Chance for Severe Weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

