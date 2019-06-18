Speech to Text for Rallying for Sudan

(sueá dan)has been in a state of crisis since early april after citizens ousted dictator omar alábashir from the country's government. but his regime was replaced by violent military control á leading to hundreds of people injured... assaulted and murdered. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us now with how people in rochester are taking action to protest what's happening there. isabella?/// katie... rochester is just over 7á thousand miles from the sudan but the sudanese community here is still using their voices to stand up for those suffering. and they say they just want people to open their eyes and take a stand. xxx <nats > waving flags. chanting loudly and holding signs. the sudanese community is making it known to rochester residents that there is a humanitarian crisis happening on the other side of the world. (nat of chanting!) they want people to hear their cries. rallygoer razan elkhalifa is the daughter of sudanese immigrants. "i didn't have the pleasure of being born or growing up in sudan because of this regime. we are at a point where we are secondá generation and thirdá generation sudanese immigrants. we want to be able to not feel like minorities anymore. we want to feel safe when we go visit our families." for elkhalifa... it's not a matter of ethnicity... it's a matter of people being emphathetic to others. "even if i wasn't sudanese, if i had zero family there. as a human being i should not be okay with this. nobody should be okay with this." rally organizer khansaa maar says the world is not doing enough to help a country in crisis. "you have a whole country going down and nobody is doing anything about it. we just need to raise awareness about it." maar says people have so many resources at their fingertips to make a difference in this world. "social media, please. share something about sudan. tweet something about sudan. ask the un to do something. ask the human rights watch to do something. we have things in the world that are set to help people in unjust situations like these." despite the current state and katie... when i was at the rally today... many people approached me... asking me what they were rallying for and i was surprised by how many people are unaware about the crisis in sudan. so it makes sense why they are using their voices to inform people about what's going on. /// thank you isabella... some things you can do to help out if you'd like... reach out to congress..the international criminal court and other local governments./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues