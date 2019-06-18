Clear

Extra speed enforcement

113 motorists died on Minnesota roadways in high speed crashes last year.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

driving fast and furious is (not a good idea. last year á 113 motorists died on minnesota roads in high speed crashes. that's the most in a decade. that number is why minnesota law enforcement is stepping up their speed limit enforcement. the olmsted county sheriff's office and rochester police department are joining more than 300 agencies looking for speeders. cindy vogel was driving on iá90 today and thinks the extra enforcement will help drivers keep an eye on their i think people get out of control driving too fast and they should slow down through july 21 á peace officers will be extra vigilant in looking out for vehicles going too fast.// a country singer came all the way to
