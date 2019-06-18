Clear

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Crestwood battles South Winneshiek and the Honkers are in town.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

you couldn't ask for a better night to get out to the ballpark á and our sports crew wasn't complaining about the break in the weather. káiámát news three sports directorá kaleb gillock á joins us now with the highlights. thank you á katie. a beautiful night it was and tonight features a battle between howard and winneshiek counties. crestwood playing host to the south winn warriors. oneánothing in the bottom of the fifth á laken lienhard crushes one over the outfield where reid wiley makes the catch á and the cadets are beginning to ignite. then a wild pitch allows trista foster to steal home. and yet another bad pitch allows kailyn erickson to score. then a well hit ball on a rope to center is good for an rbi double. and the cadets take the win tonight in a shut out á seven to zero. slider making sure everyone jumps around as the honkers hosted the mankato moondogs. bottom of the third, tristan peterson skies one into left field for the fly out but that allows a runner to score a rochester leads two to zero. later that inning zach zalesky up to bat and he ropes a shot into right center field, craig sheperd is hustling all the way from first to score. honkers are up three to nothing. in the fifth, peterson is up to bat and he didn't miss that ball. a solo tater to left center field. rochester avenges their loss last night to defeat mankato 9 to
