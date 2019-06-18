Speech to Text for Renewing the Mental Health Coordinator

mason city's city council is voting on a variety of resolutions tonight... one of which could have an impact on mental health services in north iowa. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in the mason city newsroom with the decision. nick? newsroom katie, the council voted to continue an agreement between the city and county social services so the police department has a mental health coordinator to.xxx "having somebody working this position out of the police department to try and intervene in those situations has been really beneficial." a year and a half ago, mason city and cerro gordo county created the law enforcement mental health care coordinator position. the salary and benefits are paid for by county social services... and the police department provides office space for the social worker. while there may have been initial concerns over cost á the chief says the position actually saves taxpayers money by making sure people with mental illnesses don't abuse the system. "one of those had about 120 ambulance calls over a 3 year period at a cost to the public at about a quarter of a million dollars. we reduced that to 18 last year." and after a vote tonight... the position will still be around for at least another 3 years. "adams, yes, masson, yes, simmons, yes, toma, yes, jaszewski, yes." city councilman paul adams was one of 5 in support of the position, saying it's another tool that can help people when they needs it the most. "instead of incarceration or arrest or use of force, they have a resource to chief brinkley also told me a large amount of the calls they handle each day have some connection to mental health or substance abuse. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thank you nick. and the mason city city council had a few other decisions to make tonight.... they've given the official (okay to the proposal submitted and signed by gatehouse capital for their piece of the river city renaissance project. increases on all utility rates were also officially approved tonight. and a public hearing over a kraftáheinz expansion was moved to a later date á which has not yet been set.