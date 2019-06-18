Speech to Text for Four IA Counties meet to discuss disaster recovery

and with severe weather chances in the forecast... it was a good day for emergency operations personnel from four iowa counties to meet with local agencies á planning disaster recovery strategies. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki (kruzáelánicki) is live in mason city with what they discussed. nick? live katie á over a year ago here in the eastbrook neighborhoodá these streets were completely underwater. looking to the future á county governments want to better help residents who impacted by disasters like that.xxx in the meeting at the mason city police headquarters, emergency management coordinators and representative s from the public sector discussed how they can better serve residents who are victims of disasters, like the flooding that struck the eastbrook neighborhood in june of 2018. the group is updating and expanding the long term recovery coalition, a set of plans that was originally adopted back in 2008. "it would be good to get this going again before something does happen, and thought, why not bring two counties together, more numbers, make it easier. in the process we have now started with floyd county and mitchell county, again to expand it and have more members in it." o'neil also said that funding from federal, state, and insurance doesn't always cover all the expenses caused by a disaster. "this coalition looks at that, looks at the individuals and the families and says how can we help? how can we generate funds? how can we bring other organizations in to fill some of those gaps?" they also want to better organize recovery efforts with nonáprofits, businesses and even local citizens. "after a disaster, people show up, they want to help. whether it's donations... they'll show up to help clean up the debris and stuff like that. it would be great if we could get a good portion they also said adding mitchell and floyd counties to the recovery plan will give them more manpower to work with after any disasters. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki kimt news 3./// thank you. if