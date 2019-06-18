Clear

Gifted and Talented Symposium

It's a 3-day event drawing in educations from across the globe

Jenna Richardson

Gifted and Talented Symposium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of educators from across the globe gathered at austin high school today for the hormel foundation gifted and talented education symposium. horm-vo-1 lowerthird2line:gifted and talented symposium austin, mn molly gawo traveled from kenya to attended the three day event. she and others are learning how to address the emotional needs of gifted learners. gah-owl says the challenges in her country led her to make the trip to austin - in hopes of gathering insight from people with different backgrounds - and experiences. horm-sot-1 hormel symposium-sot-3 "we do not have "we do not have enough classrooms. we have learners learning on the trees. some are learning in opening spaces.we also lack adequate funds." and again the symposium lasts 3 days so it will wrap up on thursday. / lowerthird2line
