Speech to Text for Chris Norton Wheelchair Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with an inspiring story of defying odds is in olmsted county this week... along with 25 children who have powerful stories of their own. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us to the "chris norton wheelchair camp." xxx wc-pkgll-1 wheelchair camp-pkgll-2 here at ironwood springs christian ranch in stewartville, the chris norton foundation is bringing 25 kids who use wheelchairs and their families to camp. wheelchair camp-pkgll-4 "my head collided right with his legs and in an instant i lost all feeling and movement from my neck down" in 2010 - when chris norton was just 18 - he suffered a spinal chord injury playing football for luther college in decorah. wheelchair camp-pkgll-3 "i was immediately flown out to mayo clinic and had surgery and i was told i had a 3 percent chance to ever regain any feeling or movement back below my neck." wheelchair camp-pkgll-5 norton has pushed through adversity ever since... gaining national attention for walking with then-fiance emily at luther college to receive his diploma - wheelchair camp-pkgll-6 and again with emily at their wedding ceremony. wheelchair camp-pkgll-7 since then... chris and emily have adopted 5 children - and fostered many more. wheelchair camp-pkgll-8 nat: "i want to show them that life can be great, life can be amazing. it doesn't matter if i'm able to walk or grab something with my hand, it's not about that and so i hope that gives them the courage and the strength to take on new challenges and put themselves outside of their comfort zones." the chris norton wheelchair camp is free to families like jonah becker's. wheelchair camp-pkgll-9 "i really liked lazer tag even if i didn't shoot anyone and i got out." wheelchair camp-pkgll-10 "our son is a pretty independent kid but you put him in an environment where everything is accessible, and i'm really shocked. when every last barrier is removed, that he can see and we can see that he really truly can be independent." wheelchair camp-pkgll-11 the camp is a chance for families to come together and learn what is possible. "it's hard to put into words your gratitude for that. what a special gift it is." "focusing on the things that i cant do or i want to have happen or who i wanted to be and instead life has given me a better plan and purpose that is more than i could ever imagine." "i like him. i like chris norton." this is the first chris norton wheelchair camp but he hopes to make it an annual event. in stewartville annalise johnson kimt news 3. wheelchair camp-grx-2 chris and emily norton's book "the seven longest yards" will be released july 9th. it walks readers through their love story... chris's physical challenges and emily's struggles with anxiety and depression. on july 1st - the nortons are headed to northeast iowa where their journey began. at carrie lee elementary auditiorium in decorah - at 7 pm - you can get the chance to talk with emily and chris and get an autographed book before its official release. /