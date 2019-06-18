Speech to Text for Freeborn County Relay for Life

life preview-bmintro-1 relay for life preview-bmintro-2 one out of every three people will get cancer at some point in their lives. so chances are - you or someone you know has been impacted by the disease. for me, it's my dad - who died of lung cancer when he was just 43 years old. relay for life events are happening across our area this summer - raising money for cancer research. in just a few days - this stretch of broadway avenue in downtown albert lea will play host to the freeborn county relay. early today - i sat down with one of this year's honorary survivors.xxx relay for life preview-sotvo-1 relay for life preview-sotvo-3 it's been eye- openeing for doug peterson - it's a typical tuesday at his albert lea law office. but for doug - even a typical tuesday is something to celebrate. two years ago - he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. he's now in remission - and has a whole new outlook on life.xxx relay for life preview-sot-1 relay for life preview-sot-2 i actually live a lot better than i did before. so i've reduced work hours, i've reduced stress. i'm eating better. / relay for life preview-bmtag-1 you can join doug - and dozens of others all joining together to find a cure for cancer. relay for life of freeborn county is this friday evening from five to eleven. again - it's happening on this stretch of north broadway avenue in albert lea from fountain street to william street. kimt news three is sponsoring the event - and daybreak anchor tyler utzka is the emcee. /