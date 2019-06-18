Clear

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

to see turmoil as people protest for a civilian government. and we're learning how it's impacting the sudanese community here in rochester. sudan remains under harsh control, even after the autocratic president was ousted. over 100 people died and many more were injured when the military ruling the country attacked a democracy demonstration on june 3rd. we talked to ayid (aháyeet) mohamed... who says his brother was shot because he participated in that protest. abu (aháboo) baker (bahákar) khalifa (kahá leafáah)also has family in sudan and tells us how he feels the weight of the chaos all the way in the medá i have family members who are protesting all the time, young men and young women. they were participating in the sit in. and i'm very worried. i have to call them every day to know that they're alive. coming up in about 20 minutes i'll tell you about an event happening today to support the sudanese community in rochester.
