Clear

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:07 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... thanks to calm winds and an abundance of moisture, fog has redeveloped this am especially in north iowa. visibility will be limited during the morning commute and i urge you to take caution if you encounter some of the thicker areas of fog. similarly to yesterday, a lot of this will dissipate nearing 10am. lingering showers south of iá90 will move through the area too, making for a wet commute for some. most of the more active weather will cease closer to the late morning and a partly to mostly cloudy tuesday will be left for us to enjoy. highs will pop into the middle 70s once again today. we will have chances for showers and storms again later in the week, but the next two days look like small threats. temps will continue to run below the average as higher chances for showers and storms move back in thursday night. by the weekend, warmer air will move in alongside more chances for showers and storms. today: am showers á n.ia/partly to mostly cloudy highs: middle 70s winds: nw 5á7 mph tonight: mostly cloudy lows: middle 50s winds: light & thanks brandon. the standáoff with iran escalated on monday. tehran said it plans to violate
Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Image

Downtown historic district his road block.

Community Events