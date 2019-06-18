Speech to Text for A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

to see chaos as people protest for democracy under the harsh control of a ruling military. the security forces attacked a democracy demonstration earlier this month, killing over 100 protestors and wounding about 500 more. we're learning just how much of an impact the turmoil is having on the sudanese community in rochester. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us how the city of rochester is standing in solidarity with tyler and arielle á later today people will come here to peace plaza to protest the injustice happening in sudan. we spoke with people in the sudanese community, and they tell us why it's so important to take a stand. ayid mohomed and razan khalifa live in rochester, but still have family in sudan... and are feeling the impact of the chaos there. muhamed says his brother was shot for no reason by a person in the ruling military earlier this month. he says the guy who shot him was arrested, but was let off the hook. through a translator, he tells us why he wants people to hear his story. he said because it hurts. he said it's hard to imagine someone young, in his twenties, he's unarmed, to be approached in his own home, he's not doing anything, and to just die like that. and even when you know the person who killed him, nothing happens. he said wants people to help get this to stop, to stop the killing in sudan. for khalifa, she's constantly on her phone to make sure a family member of hers doesn't see that same fate. and when you speak to your family, the noise that you hear, it sounds like popcorn. boom boom boom boom boom. it's ridiculous. that's why she's organizing the rally in rochester... and hopes people in the medácity will show up for their neighbors. we're teachers, physicians neighors, we're your neighbors. we work in rochester, we have friends in rochester, this is our second home. so it's at the rally, people won't only get educated on what's happening in sudan, but will also learn how they can help... like bringing awareness and reaching out to government leaders. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. thanks annalisa. the rally is happening from 3á30 to 6 tonight at peace