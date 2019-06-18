Speech to Text for MILLIONS of pop tabs!

when you pop the tab on your favorite cold berevage there is more you can do with the can. the ronald mcdonald house collects the tabs to exchange for cash at the local recycling center. today... káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke to a man donating (millions of them.xxx on the scene sot: when i built this i never dreamed i would get it this full. nat: pop can opening vo: the tabs from a can of soda are worth more than metal to the ronald mcdonald house. sot: we collect them and that those to the recycling center and in return we are given some funds for the volume of that alumnium. nat:tabs vo:jim spinler is bringing in quite the load of tabs. sot: that's a lot of weight there. vo:he made the journey from medford to the ronald mcdonald house in the heart of the medácity to drop off this crate of pop tabs. reporter: there's over three million tabs inside this container and you see all these yellow straps well... they're there for a reason. sot: the walls started caving out you can see how much it pulled out. vo: spinler collected these tabs for more than 30á years with the goal to help families in need. sot: i'm happy that i can do this, that's the main thing if everybody thought about doing something else besides themselves the world would be a lot more better saved. sot: overwhelmed i'm just overwhelmed with graitude for what jim has done vo:if you think he plans to stop if you would like to donate you can bring you tabs to the ronald mcdonald house. they have a collection bin inside.///