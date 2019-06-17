Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be a better time? the rest of monday will feature the chance for showers and thunderstorm s roaming into the viewing area. nws made a mention of the chance for a brief funnel cloud or spiná up tornado into the evening hours. otherwise, most storms will produce frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. showers and storms pay a visit into tuesday morning before calming down a bit. we will have chances for showers and storms again later in the week, but the next two days look like small threats. if we see anything tuesday or wednesday it will be triggered from the stationary front and would be very isolated. temperatures in the mean time will be running below average in the 70s. ridging takes over this weekend and much warmer air is possible. i kept the highs around 80, although, it could be higher. tonight: cloudy with storms lows: upper 50s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with a slight chance of storms highs: mid 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy the fossil and prairie park preserve near rockford is adding a new outdoor feature. an amphitheater is almost complete on the back side of the visitors center. it will overlook a valley and wetlands á and will feature a seating area made out of natural rock. floyd county conservation executive director adam sears says the new setup will be a