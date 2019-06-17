Clear

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Young runners looked to stay active in the summer months.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

the weather didn't cooperate for much of the day but that's not going to stop some from being active. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with the story.// rain usually isn't a good thing when it comes to sports. but a little bit of water isn't going to stop some future track stars from getting a little work in. young children in stewartville ran their hardest in the first ever allá comers meet hosted at the high school. the youngins took part in track and field races from the 100 meter dash, all the way to some of the longer distance races like the mile. many of them even had a smile on their face as they raced across the finish line with their families. a parent driven event, stewartville track and field coach dawn miller said the idea of the event was for kids to be active, especially during the summer "we just wanted to do a stewartville, called the stewie allá comers meet and get it going for our younger kids in the community. we had some parents that actually requested through our community ed, i just said sure lets get it going. have fun, socialize, get some exercise, be with some kids, get out of the house."
