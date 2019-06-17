Speech to Text for Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

aging has released a list of four hundred nursing homes across the country á which they say need more oversight. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki (kruzáelánicki) joins us in the mason city newsroom to tell us which facilities in our area made the list. nick?xxx newsroom katie, the centers for medicare and medicaid services originally compiled this list and it includes 11 facilities in minnesota and 11 in iowa. one of those nursing homes on the list is in rochester... and the other in buffalo center.xxx rochester east health services on 8th avenue south east is one of the nursing facilities listed. according to the minnesota department of health... their inspections found wheelchairs that had not been properly cleaned and the staff were not up to date on emergency procedures. in buffalo center á iowa, the timely mission nursing home also made the list. they were fined over 77á thousand dollars last year.. when a resident in their care passed away from what the state says was negelect. how do facilities end up on this list? nursing homes get inspected once a year by a state agency, sometimes more if there is a problem. "we are the most highly regulated industry in the united states, so there's a lot of things to check over." ian stockberger is the administrator of good shepherd health center in mason city. he says the inspections are very thorough. "they check everything from top to bottom in a facility. they check the diatary, they check the nursing care that's going on. they'll interview residents and employees and stuff and make sure that everybody's happy getting the care they need and that all the documentation is in place." his best advice for choosing a nursing home is to go and visit the facility with the person who will be living there. "you can learn a lot just by going in. how does it look? how does it smell? were you greeted? one of the biggest challenges for nursing homes is attracting and retaining quality staff. with a low unemployment rate of 2 point 4 percent... facilities like good shepherd are having to increase pay and benefits. live in the mason city newsroom á nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick. the centers for disease control and prevention says there are 1 point four million patients in over 15á thousand nursing homes in the united states.///