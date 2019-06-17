Clear

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

A new outdoor feature is under construction on the back side of the visitors center at the park.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

the fossil and prairie park preserve near rockford is adding a new outdoor feature. an amphitheater is almost complete on the back side of the visitors center. it will overlook a valley and wetlands á and will feature a seating area made out of natural rock. floyd county conservation executive director adam sears says the new setup will be a great area for programs the center hosts á as well as comfort for both kids and adults alike á including movie nights that are open to the public.xxx "in the past it's always been kinda hard to see if your lawn chair is a few rows back. now with the stadium seating, you'll be able to get a good view
