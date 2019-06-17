Speech to Text for Energy progress report

rochester continues to make strides to become a more sustainable city. today... a representative from destination medical center and the city of rochester gave some updates to city council on the energy integration committee. the group is made up of major stakeholders like rochester public utilities and minnesota energy resources. some of the things the committee is hoping to do to reduce energy consumption include attaining cabron neutrality in the dámác district and reducing energy production by 25 percent. one hotel developer with a building in the dmc district talks about why it's important for his buildings to be energyá efficient. xxx "there are creative ways you can build buildings today which are good business, it's costáeffective, the cost to do things sustainably are coming down in the shortáterm which makes it easier to pay back the initial investment through cheaper utility bills." city council was pleased with the progress today á and the plan is to bring this back to council for action in july.