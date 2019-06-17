Speech to Text for Downtown historic district his road block.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with continuing coverage out of rochester... continuing coverage plans for a historic landmark district downtown have hit a bump in the road. at the end of may á the historic preservation commission voted in favor of designating a proposed downtown commercial historic district as a landmark district. you can see the proposed location here... the next step is to bring the plan to council... but at tonight's meeting á the plan came to a standástill. at least for a little while. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live downtown with the details. katie... the heritage preservation commission says designating a downtonw commercial historic district will reflect the development and history of this city. but according to a letter from a business owner in this part of town... as many as 80 percent of property owners in the area don't want to be on thie list. today... i heard from people on both sides of the issue. xxx grand rounds brewing company. kathy's pub. fagan studios. all businesses with owners. all say they don't want to be on the list of properties included in the downtown district. michelle fagan is a coáowner of fagan studios... a photography business on south broadway. she doesn't want to be listed because she wants to retain control of the business she and her husband worked so hard to build. "for the last 12 years, we've invested in this property and in this building and the idea of someone taking away the rights to do what we want to do with our property it's crazy to me." fagan is afraid she will have too much at stake being included on the list. "we have invested some of us our life savings in these properties in order to make it something awesome. the idea of turning that over to somebody or having someone take it without my permission, i just... it's not good for business." but john kruesel á the owner of john kruesel's general merchandise has been championing for a district for a long time and wants business owners to keep an open mind. "i'll say this discussion's been going on for 45 years and i might suggest if we do not have a district, i think the city council should just disband the historic preservation commission." but it looks like we will have to wait to see which side comes out on top... since city council wants to have more conversations about this issue in the community before making any decisions.... but a decision (will be made. "not only has this been an issue since before some of the council members were here but probably an issue before some of the city council made the motion to table the issue until august 19th. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. kimt news 3 will continue to keep you updated as we closely watch what happens next./// we've had rain á storms á and sunshine today... so what else can we expect? let's go to kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. chris á is tomorrow going to be much