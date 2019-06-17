Speech to Text for Training for the real thing

have to be on their toes when trying to douse a blaze. and this week á they're diving into fighting a simulated fire to be prepared for a real emergency. live kimt news 3's alex jirgens saw the training up close. he joins us liveá alex?xxx katie á they've wrapped up training for the day á but each firefighter on the squad will train on how fires can spread in different types of scenarios. and it's all to be ready at a moment's notice.xxx nat it's go time. nat this simulator á provided through the amesábased fire service training bureau á displays different scenarios for firefighters. "it's one of those things that if you don't train or forget how to do it, it can be a pretty big deal." logan hoiland (holyáand) is one of the youngest on the department. "since my crew's been so short, i haven't gotten to see a whole lot yet, and it'll be nice to get some training, so when the real thing happens, i know what to do." "for the last few months, we've been working in some new training, some new ways to attack a fire." another nat from walkie? lieutenant carl ginapp (jeeánap) has been on the force for over 20 years. he says throughout the years there have been a lot of changes in the fire industry... including how quickly a fire can spread. "a lot of it has to do with modern furniture, a lot of its foam, which really adds to the fire a lot quicker than the old stuff used to." and tactics to battle the blaze have also changed... "you don't have much time like you used to. everything burns hotter and faster than it used to, and it cuts your safety window in half or even less than what it used to when i started." ginapp says the simulator is a lifeásaver... giving the brave men and women who risk their lives handsáon training... "we've been doing these sort of attacks just simulated, but there isn't any fire or any smoke, we're just pretending. and it doesn't quite doing it until you actually feel heat, see a two more crews will complete the training this week. they'll be pretty similar... in one scenario á they go inside a room to attack flames head on á and in the second á they start from the outisde and move in. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the simulator travels around to different departments across the state. ginapp says because it's in such high demand á he's had to reserve it about 4á5 months prior./// have