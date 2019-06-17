Clear

Dog fight in Mason City

Authorities want to make sure you're watching out for your dog.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Dog fight in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city police want pet owners to keep an eye on their dogs after a man was attacked by a pit bull on saturday morning. later that afternoon... police responded to a call in the 7á hundred block of 13th street southeast involving 2 dogs that were fighting. neither dog was seriously injured. the owner of one of the dogs couldn't provide proof of a license or rabies shots... so the animal was impounded. mason city police captain mike mckelvey says there's a simple way to spay or neuter... a lot of the running at large and the aggressivenes s a lot of times comes from animals not being altered. mason city requires all cats and dogs over 6 months old have a pet license. the cost is 10 dollars per year for each animal that is spayed or neutered. owners will have to pay 50 dollars per year for firefighters have to be on their toes when trying to douse a blaze. and this week á they're diving into fighting a simulated fire to be prepared for a real emergency. live kimt news 3's alex jirgens saw the training
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Training for the real thing

Image

Dog fight in Mason City

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Up Close Look at City Water

Image

Lifeguard Shortage

Image

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Image

Food bank's garden hopes to help feed local families

Image

Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

Community Events