Speech to Text for Dog fight in Mason City

mason city police want pet owners to keep an eye on their dogs after a man was attacked by a pit bull on saturday morning. later that afternoon... police responded to a call in the 7á hundred block of 13th street southeast involving 2 dogs that were fighting. neither dog was seriously injured. the owner of one of the dogs couldn't provide proof of a license or rabies shots... so the animal was impounded. mason city police captain mike mckelvey says there's a simple way to spay or neuter... a lot of the running at large and the aggressivenes s a lot of times comes from animals not being altered. mason city requires all cats and dogs over 6 months old have a pet license. the cost is 10 dollars per year for each animal that is spayed or neutered. owners will have to pay 50 dollars per year for