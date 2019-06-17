Clear

Up Close Look at City Water

The city of Austin is giving people tours of water tours and well houses

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Up Close Look at City Water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of austin gives people an upclose look at where their water comes from. todd jorgenson á gas and water department operations director for austin utilities led tours of the bel air water tower and well house 9 on friday. the tour was a partnership with "we are water mán"... and was also offered last year. so á will the chance to see a tower and well á upáclose ever come again? it's possible á as well house number 6 is getting reá habbed this fall. xxx these buildings both were built in the mid 50s and a lot of the components are still in use, especially at our well number 6 so we're gonna replace them with brand new components for reliability, efficiency jorgenson expects there may be an open house when work on well house 6 is complete sometime next summer.///
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Training for the real thing

Image

Dog fight in Mason City

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Up Close Look at City Water

Image

Lifeguard Shortage

Image

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Image

Food bank's garden hopes to help feed local families

Image

Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

Community Events