Speech to Text for Up Close Look at City Water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of austin gives people an upclose look at where their water comes from. todd jorgenson á gas and water department operations director for austin utilities led tours of the bel air water tower and well house 9 on friday. the tour was a partnership with "we are water mán"... and was also offered last year. so á will the chance to see a tower and well á upáclose ever come again? it's possible á as well house number 6 is getting reá habbed this fall. xxx these buildings both were built in the mid 50s and a lot of the components are still in use, especially at our well number 6 so we're gonna replace them with brand new components for reliability, efficiency jorgenson expects there may be an open house when work on well house 6 is complete sometime next summer.///