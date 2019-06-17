Speech to Text for Lifeguard Shortage

of accidental death among kids ages 1 to 5. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. to make sure more kids don't fall victim to that terrible fate á iowa governor kim reynolds is declaring this drowning prevention week in iowa. the iowa department of public health posted this on facebook today urging parents to: keep young kids within arm's reach when in and around water á learn and teach your kids how to swim á learn cá pár á use lifejackets for nonáswimmers á and avoid alcohol use when supervising kids./// governor reynold's declaration comes just after a father in becker county died rescuing his 3á yearáold who had fallen off a bridge and into a bay. xxx "guy just sacrificed his life to make sure his kid could see another day. he wasn't thinking about anything else other than that." that was matthew clark... a family friend of the father who drowned... identified as 31á yearáold christopher schultz. deputies say schultz jumped into the water at long bridge in detroit lakes after his child. he struggled to keep the toddler above water. bystanders brought the 3á yearáold to shore á but the father didn't resurface. the child was treated for nonálife threatening injuries./// lifeguards play a crucial role in keeping swimmers safe... now á one pool in our area is struggling to find enough staff for this summer. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how this is impacting the pool's schedule á and what the city hopes to do to alleviate the problem. xxx the austin pool must have a bare minimum of 6 lifeguards on duty each day. if they're even 1 guard short, they cannot safely open the pool. "lifeguards have to be very attentive and vigilant" aaron knoll is one of the austin municipal pool guards on duty today. "you have to be ready at all times for anything." park and recreation director kevin nelson is responsible for hiring staff. "we knew going into the summer that we were kind of light as far as the applications coming back from guards, but we were hopeful we would get a full crew of guards back again." opening the pool with less guards pokes a hole in lifeguards surveillance á and can put swimmers at risk. "all of those zones need to be covered for visibility. looking at the pool bottom and readiness and availability and closeness, proximity for the guards to get into the water to act or react to a situation." because of this á the pool expects to be closed roughly 4 days this summer á including the fourth of july. guards to their roster... right now á those odds are looking good. "2 people have contacted us since that time who want to lifeguard here. they are already certified lifeguards and the ymca aquatics director has also contacted us saying i will run a class if 4 or 5 more people are interested in taking the training." to become a red cross certified lifeguard, you must be at least 15 years old by the last day of your lifeguard training course. in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. the shortage of guards is currently not affecting swimming