Speech to Text for Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

knee surgery-intro-2 governor tim walz will temporarily transfer power to the lieutenant governor. that's because he's having knee surgery. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in studio... with more details. calyn - will he be having the surgery here in the med city?xxx knee surgery-bmvo-1 knee surgery-bmvo-2 raquel - the governor's surgery will actually be performed in bloomington. walz announced today he's having surgery on his left knee on thursday for a medial meniscus tear. i can relate... as i just tore my a-c-l on my right knee! while he is under general anestheitc... he will be transferig the power and duties of the office of the governor to lieutenant governor peggy flanagan. per state statute - walz sent a letter today to the house speaker and president of the senate declaring upcoming transfer of power. it will start at 12:30 p-m on thursday... when the governor enters surgery. and it will be in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties. raquel - i'm hoping we both have speedy recoveries. / governor walz is expected back in the office on monday. he should return to full physical capacity in less than six weeks. he will have the same procedure on his right knee sometime in the near future. /