Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer his powers and duties to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he undergoes knee surgery Thursday.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

knee surgery-intro-2 governor tim walz will temporarily transfer power to the lieutenant governor. that's because he's having knee surgery. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in studio... with more details. calyn - will he be having the surgery here in the med city?xxx knee surgery-bmvo-1 knee surgery-bmvo-2 raquel - the governor's surgery will actually be performed in bloomington. walz announced today he's having surgery on his left knee on thursday for a medial meniscus tear. i can relate... as i just tore my a-c-l on my right knee! while he is under general anestheitc... he will be transferig the power and duties of the office of the governor to lieutenant governor peggy flanagan. per state statute - walz sent a letter today to the house speaker and president of the senate declaring upcoming transfer of power. it will start at 12:30 p-m on thursday... when the governor enters surgery. and it will be in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties. raquel - i'm hoping we both have speedy recoveries. / governor walz is expected back in the office on monday. he should return to full physical capacity in less than six weeks. he will have the same procedure on his right knee sometime in the near future. /
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Up Close Look at City Water

Image

Lifeguard Shortage

Image

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Image

Food bank's garden hopes to help feed local families

Image

Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Community Events