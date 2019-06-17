Speech to Text for Food bank's garden hopes to help feed local families

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several families face... putting food on the table. channel one regional food bank in rochester is teaming up with local churches to grow produce. produce for food bank-vo-1 produce for food bank-vo-2 carole kinion copeland is a volunteer at community presyterian church in rochester. she's helping people in the community learn a thing or two about growing their own food. the banks green gardens program provides land and tools for families to grow their own produce to supplement their food budgets. she tells k-i-m-t they're always ready to help those in need.xxx produce for food bank-sot-1 produce for food bank-sot-2 community prebsyterian is land rich and we're happy to share our garden space with our neighbors. the program is used by an average of 100